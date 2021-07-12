Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi become parents to baby boy

The couple already have a daughter Aaradhana, who has sung for the film ‘Kanaa’ along with her father

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi have become parents to a baby boy on July 12. The couple already have a daughter, whose name is Aaradhana. She even sang the song Vaayadi Petha Pulla from Kanaa, with her dad, which was a rousing success.

The actor took to Twitter to share the news, and communicate that his wife and son are doing well, and that the birth of his son has brought him closure on the death of his father. “After 18 years, my dad has been reborn as my son. To ease my several years of pain, my wife Aarthi has endured this. I thank her with tears in my eyes.”

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan is awaiting the release of director Nelson Dilipkumar's Doctor, which could release on a digital platform instead of waiting for theatres to reopen. He also has sci-fi flick Ayalaan in the works.