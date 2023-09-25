ADVERTISEMENT

Sivakarthikeyan, AR Murugadoss team up for ‘SK23’

September 25, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

Sivakarthikeyan announced the news on social media while wishing Murugadoss on his 49th birthday today

The Hindu Bureau

Sivakarthikeyan with AR Murugadoss | Photo Credit: @Siva_Kartikeyan/X

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is joining hands with director AR Murugadoss for his 23rd feature. The actor announced the news on social media while wishing Murugadoss on his 49th birthday today.

This is the first time the two are teaming up as actor and director. Notably, Murugadoss wrote the story and co-produced Siva’s 2014 sports comedy Maan Karate.

Other details regarding the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in Maaveeran, has Ayalaan coming up. The sci-fi film is set for a release in theatres during Pongal 2024. Meanwhile, Siva is currently shooting for his upcoming film with director Rajkumar Periasamy.

Murugadoss’ last directorial was the 2020 Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. Notably, he co-wrote the 2022 Trish starrer Raangi and produced this year’s release August 16 1947.

