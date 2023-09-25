Sivakarthikeyan, AR Murugadoss team up for ‘SK23’

September 25, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is joining hands with director AR Murugadoss for his 23rd feature. The actor announced the news on social media while wishing Murugadoss on his 49th birthday today.

This is the first time the two are teaming up as actor and director. Notably, Murugadoss wrote the story and co-produced Siva’s 2014 sports comedy Maan Karate.

Other details regarding the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in Maaveeran, has Ayalaan coming up. The sci-fi film is set for a release in theatres during Pongal 2024. Meanwhile, Siva is currently shooting for his upcoming film with director Rajkumar Periasamy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murugadoss’ last directorial was the 2020 Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. Notably, he co-wrote the 2022 Trish starrer Raangi and produced this year’s release August 16 1947.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.