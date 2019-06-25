What revisiting ‘Vasantha Maligai’tells us about its hero Sivaji Ganesan

The year was 1972. A swarm of men stormed into a theatre in the then Madras, determined to catch the first-day, first-show of Vasantha Maligai. It was Sivaji Ganesan’s seventh release (imagine a star releasing seven movies today!) that year, but the buzz around Vasantha Maligai and its songs never died down.

So, every time Sivaji appeared on the screen, mouthing the lines of the iconic ‘Yarukkaga’, the crowd would go bonkers. They would literally shower their love for Sivaji by showering coins on to the screen. Naturally, people who sat in the first row took the blows as a collateral for this bizarre act of love. But they never bothered raising an alarm or making a fuss about it because… who would want to miss the forthcoming scene?

Forty seven years later, the scenario wasn’t any different. A bunch of Sivaji fans, including this writer, caught up with the digitally-remastered version of Vasantha Maligai at Sathyam Theatre, when an over-enthusiastic fan, who clearly couldn’t conceal his excitement of watching his demigod, launched tens of coins at Chinnadurai aka Anand (the character played by Sivaji). Such was the impact of a phenomenon called Sivaji Ganesan.

Nostalgia for the light

A self-professed fan of Sivaji, Bhaskaran saw the movie at a theatre in Thoothukudi when it was released. “The balcony ticket used to be ₹15 back in the day. There would be absolute silence inside the theatre and people would go crazy when they saw Sivaji Ganesan,” he says, taking us back to an era where the word entertainment invariably meant discussing Sivaji-MGR movies.

Karthikeyan P, on the other hand, says he was too young when it released, and watched it in 1984, when the film had a re-release. He’s convinced that there will never be another family-friendly film like Vasantha Maligai. “People tend to talk about Thotta Tharani’s work these days. But look at the artwork in this film...it’s a phenomenal achievement,” he says, adding, “The background music is a little off-putting. But otherwise, the digital version is just fine.”

Sivaji Ganesan as Anand in ‘Vasantha Maligai’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A rich legacy

Vasantha Maligai operates on the archetypical Devdas trope, where the self-destructive, alcoholic hero has to be ‘saved’ by the heroine. In a way, one could argue that Vasantha Maligai, a remake of Telugu film Prema Nagar, paved the way for films like Vazhvey Maayam. An important question to ask is: Does Vasantha Maligai stand the test of time? Of course it does, only if you’re willing to forgive Sivaji’s fake moustache and the pink-coloured blood that they used. The comedy tracks featuring Nagesh and VK Ramaswamy are problematic at times, but only when seen under the prism of modern lenses. KV Mahadevan’s music was a big contribution; there’s the ‘Irandu Manam’ song, which was hilariously spoofed by Kamal Haasan in Panchathanthiram. Then there’s ‘Oru Kinnathai’, which, again, was used by Bala in Pithamagan, and ‘Yaarukkaaga’, which was the quintessential ‘soup’ song of that era.

Scripted to be a cult Vasantha Maligai was re-released last Friday, on the occasion of KV Mahadevan’s death anniversary.

Fans garlanded Sivaji Ganesan’s cut-out outside Albert Theatre and celebrated the re-release.

Vasantha Maligai was an out-and-out money spinner at the box office and completed a 750-run in theatres.

Mohan, a daily wager who caught up with the digitally-restored version, believes that films like Vasantha Maligai — and some other films that Tamil cinema dished out in the 60s — were the greatest. “What’s there to like in today’s films? It’s mostly filth, packaged in a colourful fashion. I have stopped following films now. Every time they re-release an old movie, I make it a point to watch it on the big screen. That’s why I watched Vasantha Maligai.”

Tamil cinema’s landscape might have changed post the MGR-Sivaji era. But the one thing that has remained constant is the fan worship culture, which continues to be an everyday affair. Chances are that millennials are more likely to root for superstars Vijay and Ajith — a cursory look at Twitter would suggest so — more than anybody else. Today, Sivaji Ganesan’s introduction scene may not be received with deafening hoots and wolf whistles, as it was the case in the 60s and 70s. In fact, it was rather surprising when the line “Adhil naan Chakravarthy yada…” was received with mild applause and reluctant cheers. The lyrics, written by Kannadasan, is a terrific meta reference to Sivaji, the actor. The scenes inside the theatre make you wonder about the opening lines of KV Mahadevan’s blissful ‘Kalai Magal’ song which goes, “Kalaimagal kai porule...unnai gavanika aal illayo.” The fact remains that Sivaji Ganesan is the undisputed Chakravarthy of Tamil cinema.

Sivaji Ganesan’s son, actor Prabhu, recalls the classic It was a trendy film, and people became very stylish after watching it. Audiences who watched it back then started to walk and talk like appa in the film. Such was its impact.

What worked for Vasantha Maligai was the richness in the picture. For people who were in their 20s back then — including today’s big stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Sathyaraj — it was a trendsetting film that they watched over and over again.

I was about 15 when it released, and I remember watching the special Rasigar Mandramshow. The theatre was packed with fans of appa, and I distinctly remember how they walked out of it, shouting and whistling. Vanishri madam was so gorgeous in the film; looking good on the big screen was important back in those days.

So was appa. The trend back then was that a hero had to look good to do well; he was looking his best in Vasantha Maligai. Among the many highlights was the usage of a high-speed camera, a first for Tamil cinema at that time, in the ‘Mayakam Enna’ song. The direction by KS Prakash Rao was top-notch and the songs by KV Mahadevan were among the best in appa’s career.

— As told to Srinivasa Ramanujam