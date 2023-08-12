ADVERTISEMENT

'Sita Ramam', 'Jubilee', 'Agra' win top awards at IFFM 2023

August 12, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

Rani Mukerji for ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ and ‘Agra’ actor Mohit Agarwal took home the top acting honours, while ‘Sita Ramam’ was declared the Best Film

PTI

A still from ‘Sita Ramam’

Telugu period romance "Sita Ramam", Vikramaditya Motwane's show "Jubilee" and Kanu Behl's independent feature "Agra" won the top honours at the 2023 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards here on Friday.

The annual event honours the remarkable talents of the Indian film fraternity, spanning across movies and OTT series.

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji for "Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway" and "Agra" actor Mohit Agarwal took home the top acting honours, while "Sita Ramam" was declared the Best Film. "Agra" was given the Best Indie Film and Kannada filmmaker Prithvi Konanur won the Best Director.  

The 2023 IFFM awards not only paid tribute to the excellence achieved in the past year but also showcased the dynamic and evolving landscape of Indian entertainment celebrating the diversity of the films and content from the subcontinent.

In the series category, Motwane's period piece "Jubilee" got the Best series trophy, the Best Performance (male) went to Vijay Varma for "Dahaad" and the Best Performance (female) was won by Rajshri Deshpande for "Trial By Fire".

The honorary awards went to Netflix movie "Darlings" (Equality in Cinema Award) and  "Pathaan" (People’s Choice Award).

Karan Johar was honoured for completing 25 years as a filmmaker in the film industry and Kartik Aaryan was given the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema trophy.

"Sita Ramam" actor Mrunal Thakur received the Diversity in Cinema award, while Bhumi Pednekar got the Disruptor award. The Rainbow Stories Award went to filmmaker Onir for "Pine Cone".

"To Kill A Tiger" received the Best Documentary award.

The 14th edition of IFFM runs till August 20.

