‘Sirivennela’, a special song for ‘Shyam Singha Roy’

Nani and Sai Pallavi in the film

07 December 2021 16:11 IST

Celebrated lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry’s last song to feature in Telugu film ‘Shyam Singha Roy’

The last song penned by well-known lyricist and Padma Shri awardee ‘Sirivennela’ Sitarama Sastry, who passed away recently, will feature in the soon-to-release Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy. The film directed by Rahul Sankrityan features this melodious song to trace the romance between the characters essayed by actors Nani and Sai Pallavi.

Recently, Rahul and Nani released a video detailing how the lyricist worked on the song despite his health constraints. Rahul stated in the video, “On November 3, “Sirivennela’ garu informed me that he could not complete the song because of his health condition. However, we requested him to write. I was woken up by his call the very next morning, on Deepavali, and he asked me to write down the ‘pallavi’. One line had his name Sirivennela. When asked, he laughed and said that this might be his last song. The irony is that his last rites were performed on the day the song was recorded.”

Advertising

Advertising

‘Sirivennela’ is sung by Anurag Kulkarni and the music is composed by Mickey J Meyer. The film will also feature another song penned by the late lyricist.

Shyam Singha Roy also stars Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, Abhinav Gomatam, Jishu Sen Gupta and Leela Samson. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.