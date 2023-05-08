‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ trailer: Manoj Bajpayee fights a powerful godman in this courtroom drama

May 08, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s much-anticipated courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was released by ZEE5 today. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film will release directly on the streaming platform on May 23.

Inspired by actual events, the film written by Deepak Kingrani has Manoj playing the role of lawyer P.C Solanki. It follows the story of a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case against the country’s biggest godman and successfully prosecuted him for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act. “Despite death threats against him, his family and the key witnesses, P.C Solanki is persistent in his fight for the truth. The battle between an ordinary man’s willpower and a godman’s power continued for 5 long years where P.C Solanki fought against some of the country’s most eminent lawyers to prove that no godman is above the law, and that truth will always prevail,” read the description from the streamer.

In a statement, Manoj said that playing P.C Solanki was an incredible experience, “as it is the inspiring story of an ordinary man who fought an extraordinary case against all odds for truth and justice.”

With the trailer out today, I hope that it appeals to the viewers and compels them to witness this story of victory and what all it took for P.C Solanki to achieve what he did,” he added

Debutant director Apoorv said that the film will always be special to him and that he couldn’t be happier to work with Manoj as the lead actor. “I could not have asked for a better actor to lead this film. I can proudly say that this is one of Manoj sir’s finest performances and his final monologue in the film will be remembered for a long time. I eagerly look forward to seeing the audiences’ reaction to the film,” added.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma. The film marks the third collaboration between Manoj and ZEE5 after Silence...Can You Hear it? and Dial 100.