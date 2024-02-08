ADVERTISEMENT

‘Siren’ trailer: Jayam Ravi takes on Keerthy Suresh in a riveting thriller

February 08, 2024 02:39 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

Written and directed by Antony Bhagyaraj, the film is set to release in theatres on February 16

The Hindu Bureau

Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh in stills from ‘Siren’ | Photo Credit: Sony Music South/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil movie Siren, starring Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh, was released by the makers on Wednesday. Written and directed by Antony Bhagyaraj, the film is set to release in theatres on February 16.

The trailer shows Jayam Ravi as an ambulance driver who is sent to prison after being accused of murder. Once he’s sent out on parole, things take a drastic turn as mysteries from his past unravel and he’s forced to prove his innocence. To make matters worse, he also has to take on the wrath of Keerthy Suresh’s character, a cop who is very sure Ravi’s character is a murderer who has killed several people in the past.

Siren also stars Anupama Parameshwaran, Samuthirakani, Azhagam Perumal, Yogi Babu and Tulasi in pivotal roles.

With music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by Selvakumar SK and editing by Ruben. Sujatha Vijayakumar produces the film under her banner, Home Movie Makers.

