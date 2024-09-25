GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Sinners’ trailer: Michael B. Jordan reunites with Ryan Coogler for period vampire flick

This marks another collaboration between Coogler and Jordan, who have previously worked together on ‘Fruitvale Station’, ‘Creed’, and ‘Black Panther’

Published - September 25, 2024 12:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Sinners’

A still from ‘Sinners’ | Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

Ryan Coogler has unveiled the first trailer for Sinners, a vampire thriller starring Michael B. Jordan. The highly anticipated film, set for release by Warner Bros. on March 7, 2025, marks Coogler’s return with an original story.

In the trailer, Jordan’s character, Smoke, delivers a haunting voiceover: “I’ve seen men die in ways, I ain’t even know was possible...I ain’t ever seen no demons, no ghosts, no magic — ’til now.” As the tension builds, a preacher warns, “You keep dancing with the devil, and one day he’s going to follow you home.”

The film follows twin brothers, both played by Jordan, as they return to their hometown to escape troubled pasts, only to discover a greater evil awaiting them.

Coogler wrote and directed Sinners, which also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo. This marks another collaboration between Coogler and Jordan, who have previously worked together on Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther.

With Sinners, Coogler brings an original vision to the screen, offering fans a departure from his previous work on well-established franchises.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.