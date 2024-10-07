ADVERTISEMENT

‘Singham Again’ trailer: Ajay Devgn returns, Deepika Padukone buffs up copverse

Published - October 07, 2024 04:34 pm IST

Featuring explosive action and a massive cast, including Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and others, Rohit Shetty’s latest Cop Universe film is slated for release this Diwali 

The Hindu Bureau

Deepika Padukone in ‘Singham Again’. | Photo Credit: JioStudios/YouTube

Ramayana, rocket launchers and Rohit Shetty cross-pollinate in the fiery and on-brand trailer for Singham Again. Marking the return of Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, 10 years after his last standalone outing, the upcoming film is slated for release on November 1. 

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ to release on Diwali 2024

A brave, sobersided Marathi cop with the infamous temper, Bajirao Singham last graced our screens in Sooryavanshi (2021), which had Jackie Shroff’s dreaded terrorist Omar Hafeez pulling the strings from across the border. In the new film, an even bigger baddie makes his entry — Arjun Kapoor as the snarling and sadistic Danger Lanka, a Sri Lankan militant. After his wife, Avni, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, is abducted by Danger Lanka, Bajirao embarks on a covert operation (barely) to extract her. He’s assisted in this cross-continental mission by ‘Lady Singham’ Shakti Shetty (Deepika Padukone) and ACP Satya (Tiger Shroff), the latest entrants in the copverse.

Also swinging by, from earlier films, are Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh) and Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), plus a surprise turn by the OG screen cop Dayaand ‘Daya’ Shetty.

ALSO READ:‘Singham Again’: Rohit Shetty unveils Kareena Kapoor’s first look

Shetty has directed all installments in the Cop Universe including the streaming spin-off Indian Police Force. The last two films in the Singham franchise, released in 2011 and 2014, were hugely successful. 

