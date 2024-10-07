GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Singham Again’ trailer: Ajay Devgn returns, Deepika Padukone buffs up copverse

Featuring explosive action and a massive cast, including Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and others, Rohit Shetty’s latest Cop Universe film is slated for release this Diwali 

Published - October 07, 2024 04:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Deepika Padukone in ‘Singham Again’.

Deepika Padukone in ‘Singham Again’. | Photo Credit: JioStudios/YouTube

Ramayana, rocket launchers and Rohit Shetty cross-pollinate in the fiery and on-brand trailer for Singham Again. Marking the return of Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, 10 years after his last standalone outing, the upcoming film is slated for release on November 1. 

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ to release on Diwali 2024

A brave, sobersided Marathi cop with the infamous temper, Bajirao Singham last graced our screens in Sooryavanshi (2021), which had Jackie Shroff’s dreaded terrorist Omar Hafeez pulling the strings from across the border. In the new film, an even bigger baddie makes his entry — Arjun Kapoor as the snarling and sadistic Danger Lanka, a Sri Lankan militant. After his wife, Avni, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, is abducted by Danger Lanka, Bajirao embarks on a covert operation (barely) to extract her. He’s assisted in this cross-continental mission by ‘Lady Singham’ Shakti Shetty (Deepika Padukone) and ACP Satya (Tiger Shroff), the latest entrants in the copverse.

Also swinging by, from earlier films, are Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh) and Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), plus a surprise turn by the OG screen cop Dayaand ‘Daya’ Shetty.

ALSO READ:‘Singham Again’: Rohit Shetty unveils Kareena Kapoor’s first look

Shetty has directed all installments in the Cop Universe including the streaming spin-off Indian Police Force. The last two films in the Singham franchise, released in 2011 and 2014, were hugely successful. 

Published - October 07, 2024 04:34 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.