‘Singham Again’: Rohit Shetty’s cop film starring Ajay Devgn makes over ₹ 65 crore worldwide on opening day

Starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the film is the fifth instalment in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe

Published - November 02, 2024 06:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ajay Devgn in ‘Singham Again.’

Ajay Devgn in ‘Singham Again.’ | Photo Credit: Reliance Entertainment/YouTube

The makers of Singham Againhave revealed the film’s box office collection after the opening day. The Bollywood film, directed by Rohit Shetty, stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

‘Singham Again’ movie review: Ajay Devgn returns in deathly dull franchise

According to the makers, Singham Again has collected a Day 1 total of Rs 65 crore worldwide with India net box office at Rs 43.7 crore. Released on November 01, 2024, the film is the fifth instalment in the Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. The film is a direct sequel to Singham Returns (2014).

Singham Again also has a cameo from Salman Khan. It released in more than 2000 screens worldwide, including a record 197 screens across Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji, apart from a North American debut with over 760 screens. It also had an extensive release in the UK and Ireland with 224 screens. The film is also playing on IMAX screens across India.

ALSO READ:‘Singham Again’ faces extensive revisions by CBFC ahead of release, heavy allusions to Ramayana modified

Singham Again is presented by Jio Studios in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Devgn Films and in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment and Cinergy. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty.

