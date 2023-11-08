'Singham Again': Rohit Shetty unveils Kareena Kapoor's first look

November 08, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

The makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' unveiled actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look from the film on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared the first look poster which he captioned, "Meet the strength behind Singham...Avni Bajirao Singham..."

Rohit also recalled working with Kareena in previous projects and wrote, "We first worked together in 2007...3 blockbusters till now Golmaal Returns. Golmaal 3. Singham returns... And now working on our fourth project... Singham Again...16 year long association. Nothing has changed, Bebo is still the same, simple, sweet and hardworking."

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena recently attended the premiere of her film 'The Buckingham Murders' at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

