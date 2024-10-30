GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Singham Again’ faces extensive revisions by CBFC ahead of release, heavy allusions to Ramayana modified

The film now runs 144.12 minutes and is cleared for nationwide release on November 1

Updated - October 30, 2024 10:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Singham Again’

A still from ‘Singham Again’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ RelianceEntertainment

Ahead of its November 1 Diwali release, Singham Again has undergone significant modifications mandated by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film has had 7.12 minutes of footage removed, securing it a U/A certification after extensive revisions, according to reports from Bollywood Hungama.

Ahead of ‘Singham Again’, Rohit Shetty to re-release ‘Singham’ next week

Most notably were adjustments involving the film’s visual and thematic references to the Ramayana. According to CBFC’s requirements, specific sequences featuring parallels between Singham Again characters and Ramayana icons, such as Lord Rama and Sita, were “suitably modified.” This included a 23-second scene portraying Singham’s homage to Lord Ram and another depicting Raavan’s aggression, which was deemed too intense.

Simmba’s dialogue in a flirtatious scene, lasting 29 seconds, was removed. Scenes featuring Zubair, another character, also saw four instances of dialogue deletions or adjustments, particularly in exchanges with Simmba.

International relations were also considered in the edits, leading to the removal of a 26-second sequence potentially sensitive to diplomatic relations. Furthermore, the CBFC required that a violent beheading scene in a police station be blurred, and the color of a religious flag be modified to avoid offense. The Shiv Stotra background score was also removed to meet CBFC’s directives.

‘Singham Again’ trailer: Ajay Devgn returns, Deepika Padukone buffs up copverse

A comprehensive disclaimer, 1 minute and 19 seconds long, has been added, clarifying the film’s fictional nature and differentiating its characters from traditional deities, while emphasising a contemporary setting.

With these changes, Singham Again now runs 144.12 minutes and is cleared for release. The film is set to hit theaters nationwide on November 1.

Published - October 30, 2024 10:50 am IST

