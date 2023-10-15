ADVERTISEMENT

‘Singham Again’: Deepika Padukone is Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe; first look out

October 15, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

‘Singham Again’ stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others

The Hindu Bureau

First look of Deepika Padukone from ‘Singham Again’ | Photo Credit: @itsrohitshetty/X

We had previously reported that actor Deepika Padukone will join Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with his upcoming directorial Singham Again, the third film in the Singham series fronted by Ajay Devgn. Today, the filmmaker unveiled the first look of Deepika’s character from the film.

Singham Again, which went on floors recently, will feature Deepika as Shakti Shetty who Rohit has stated is the “most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe.”

The Singham franchise was started in 2011. The first film, a remake of the Tamil hit Singam, got overwhelmingly positive responses from the audience, and this led to a sequel film Singham Returns in 2014. 2018’s Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, marked the third live-action film in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe.

This was followed by 2021’s Sooryavanshi, headlined by Akshay Kumar, in which all three cops come together. Notably, Rohit also has a Prime Video series titled Indian Police Force, with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, is in production.

Details of how the series connects with the other narratives and the plot of the third Singham film are unknown for now.

Singham Again will have Deepika’s actor-husband Ranveer reprise his role of Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba with Kareena Kapoor Khan also set to return as Anvi Kamat.

Notably, Deepika and Rohit previously joined hands for Chennai Express and Cirkus.

