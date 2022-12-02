‘Singham Again’: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty team up for third Singham film

December 02, 2022 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

Details of the plot, cast, and crew of the new film are currently under wraps

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Singham’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Bollywood star Ajay Devgn are all set to join hands once again for the third Singham film. According to reports, the new film is titled Singham Again and will begin shooting after Ajay wraps up his commitments with Bholaa.

The Singham franchise was started in 2011. The first film, a remake of the Tamil hit Singam, got overwhelmingly positive responses from the audience, and this led to a sequel film Singham Returns in 2014. 2018’s Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, marked the third live-action film in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe.

This was followed by 2021’s Sooryavanshi, headlined by Akshay Kumar, in which all three cops come together. Notably, Rohit also has a Prime Video series titled Indian Police Force, with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, is in production.

Details of how the series connects with the other narratives and the plot of the third Singham film are unknown for now. Details of the cast and crew of the new film remain unknown as well.

Meanwhile, Rohit is currently busy with the promotions of Cirkus. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, is set to hit screens on December 23.

