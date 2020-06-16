Telugu singer Sunitha forays into new territory

Touch-A-Life Foundation (TAL), a voluntary organisation founded in 2012 with its offices in California and Hyderabad, recently announced that popular playback singer and voice artiste of Telugu cinema, Sunitha Upadrashta, is on board as its global brand ambassador.

In her new role, Sunitha will help spread awareness of the TALGiving app that facilitates one-to-one connections between the donor and the recipient. According to a statement from TALGiving, the platform will leverage blockchain and AI technologies to facilitate a transparent connection between those in need and those who can provide help and support, through mobile and desktop apps, without the involvement of middlemen. TALGiving enables both individual and corporate donors to provide educational, food, medical, shelter, and clothing assistance to those in need.

“This method eases the process of giving, while providing transparency. I look forward to supporting the cause,” states Sunitha.

The foundation is helmed by CEO and co-founder Tej Gundavelli. For details, look up http://www.touchalife.org