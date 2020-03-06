Singer Srinivas on returning to independent music with ‘Nenjil Oru Vannam’

Way back in 2001, singer Srinivas came up with ‘Ussele Ussele’, a song from a pop album that created waves for being shot like a music video. It was a big hit, but Srinivas did not attempt such a thing again, since he got busy with film songs and concerts.

He is back to the independent music space with ‘Nenjil Oru Vannam’, releasing today.

It all started when he composed a song on colours. When he pitched the number to Nippon Paint, they were interested — and tweaked the concept to be an empowering video which focusses on the girl child and her struggle to shine in a challenging environment that refuses to acknowledge her talent.

“I meet so many singers and musicians who keep complaining about the decrease in the quality of songs today. But why aren’t we doing anything about it?” he asks.

Part of what he is trying to do is re-imagining the independent music scene with his musical outings. “There cannot be anything better than creating a path of your own with your music,” he says, “It’s high time that singers start creating their own independent stuff, and performing that in concerts. Today, you don’t need a music company, and thanks to everything being digital, you can shoot a video and put it out there.”

Is the move because of a lack of offers on the film front? “I sang for Imman’s Pon Manickavel, but that’s about it. I’m not complaining, though, because the current crop of youngsters should get the kind of opportunities I got back then,” says the singer.

He hopes that ‘Nenjil Oru Vannam’ will be added to a playlist that boasts superhits like ‘Minsara Poove’, ‘En Uyire’ and ‘Azhagae Sugama’.

Also on the cards is another independent musical effort that will be a ‘thank you’ number for everybody associated with his musical journey. “I touched the landmark 60 years recently, and it has been more than 25 years in the film industry. As far as music is concerned, there’s nothing called retirement. I’m happy that I’m still singing, and that music still excites me like it did back then.”