December 29, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

International singing sensation Dua Lipa’s pictures from her vacation in India have taken the internet by storm. Lipa surprised her fans last Sunday by posting pictures from Rajasthan, India, on her Instagram handle.

The first picture featured her posing against the backdrop of a beautiful painting of the Hindu deities Radha and Krishna.

Her other images from Rajasthan featured her wearing a red and golden dress as she stood near a desk, on the back of a horse carriage sporting a red outfit, and images with her family at the Umaid Bhawan Palace.

After recently visiting Rajasthan, she headed to New Delhi and sought blessings at the famous Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and visited the Humayun's tomb.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lipa's father Dukagjin Lipa shared a string of pictures from their outing in the national capital. The images include snapshots of the Humayun's Tomb and Bangla Sahib.

Dua Lipa was last seen in India when she made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.