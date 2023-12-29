GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dua Lipa shares pics from Rajasthan; visits Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and Humayun Tomb in Delhi

Lipa was last seen in India when she made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019

December 29, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

ANI
Pictures shared by Dua Lipa from her vacation in India

Pictures shared by Dua Lipa from her vacation in India | Photo Credit: @dualipa/Instagram & @dukagjinlipa/Instagram

International singing sensation Dua Lipa’s pictures from her vacation in India have taken the internet by storm. Lipa surprised her fans last Sunday by posting pictures from Rajasthan, India, on her Instagram handle.

The first picture featured her posing against the backdrop of a beautiful painting of the Hindu deities Radha and Krishna.

Her other images from Rajasthan featured her wearing a red and golden dress as she stood near a desk, on the back of a horse carriage sporting a red outfit, and images with her family at the Umaid Bhawan Palace.

After recently visiting Rajasthan, she headed to New Delhi and sought blessings at the famous Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and visited the Humayun's tomb.

Lipa's father Dukagjin Lipa shared a string of pictures from their outing in the national capital. The images include snapshots of the Humayun's Tomb and Bangla Sahib.

Dua Lipa was last seen in India when she made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.

