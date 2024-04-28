ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Atif Aslam makes Malayalam debut with Shane Nigam’s ‘Haal’

April 28, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

Aslam has sung a track that has music composed by Nandagopan V and lyrics written by Mridul Meer and Neeraj Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

Atif Aslam with Shane Nigam and the team of ‘Haal’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Renowned Pakistani singer Atis Aslam, known for several chartbusters in Bollywood, is all set to make his Malayalam debut in actor Shane Nigam’s upcoming romantic entertainer Haal.

According to reports, Aslam recorded a song for the film in a studio overseas. The track, with music composed by Nandagopan V, has lyrics written by Mridul Meer and Neeraj Kumar. Reports also state that a popular female singer is also involved in the song, however, no other information is available at the moment.

Notably, this is Aslam’s return to the Indian film industry after a hiatus of almost seven years, and it comes after the Supreme Court of India lifted the ban against Pakistani artists working in India.

Written by Nishad Koya, Haal is a romantic entertainer directed by Prashanth Vijayakumar. The film has cinematography by Karthik Muthukumar and editing by Sreejith Sarang. The film, produced by JVJ Productions, is set to go on floors in the first week of May.

