Singer Anne Amie on dubbing for Kalyani Priyadarshan in ‘Varane Avashyamundu’

Anne Amie can’t thank enough a college for which she had made a selfie video, sending them greetings for their cultural festival. It was that video that caught the attention of Anoop Sathyan, director of Varane Avashyamundu (VA), who later offered her the chance to dub for his film’s leading lady, Kalyani Priyadarshan. “I can’t remember the name of the college. It was only a few days ago that Anoop told me the reason for calling me. Till then he kept telling me that he had taken a chance with my voice because as a singer, he expected me to be able to modulate my voice and emote properly. Someone like singer Chinmayi who is an amazing voice-over artiste as well,” says Anne with a laugh, adding that she was already part of VA as a singer when the dubbing offer came.

Now Anne is over the moon with appreciation coming in from several quarters. “Anoop had “auditioned” me through voice notes. Although I started out on a nervous note, the sessions gradually turned out to be fun,” she says.

However, dubbing is not new for her. She has done voice-overs for a series of ads for Jos Alukkas. “I was looking forward to working in movies someday. But VA was unexpected. It had its challenges. Kalyani was making her début in Malayalam and I had to ensure that I did a good job. Emotional scenes were not easy but things panned out well. On the whole, it felt good to be part of a project that has so many experienced artistes and crew members. Kalyani was also happy,” she says. Anne also received appreciation from Anoop’s father, filmmaker Sathyan Anthikkad, and Priyadarsan.

Game for more

Meanwhile, she is looking forward to dubbing in more movies. “The best part of being a dubbing artiste was that I was part of a film’s entire post-production process for the first time. Usually, singers have to interact with just the composer and a few members of the crew. But while dubbing, I was exposed to several aspects of filmmaking. I have sung in the background score as well and so I was completely involved in the film,” Anee says, adding that it was her first project with composer Alphons Joseph.

The singer, who debuted with Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho, shot to fame with her track ‘Aararo’ from Koode, which also won her the Filmfare Award for the best singer.

Last year, she made a mark with her songs in June, Kumbalangi Nights and 9. Currently, she is dividing her time among singing, stage shows and her band, Noor. “We have already brought out two of our own Hindi compositions and plan to come out with more original tracks,” Anne says.