Singeetam Srinivasa Rao joins ‘Prabhas 21’

21 September 2020 12:50 IST

The veteran filmmaker will play the role of a mentor in the yet-untitled film starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone

Filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, who turns 89 today, is the latest addition to the upcoming yet-untitled film starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead. According to reports, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao will play the role of a mentor in the film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, which completes 50 years in the industry.

“A long awaited dream finally comes true. We are thrilled to welcome #SingeetamSrinivasaRao Garu to our epic. His creative superpowers will surely be a guiding force for us,” tweeted the production house on the occasion of Singeetam’s birthday. Tentatively known as Prabhas 21, the big-budget film marks Prabhas’ first association with director Nag Ashwin, whose biographical drama Mahanati won multiple National Awards.

Meanwhile, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently on the road to recovery. The filmmaker, who started out as an assistant on Mayabazar, has made successful movies such as Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Mayuri and Aditya 369.

