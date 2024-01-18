ADVERTISEMENT

‘Singapore Saloon’ trailer: RJ Balaji fights the odds to become a renowned hairstylist

January 18, 2024 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

Written and directed by Gokul, the film is set to release in theatres on January 25

The Hindu Bureau

RJ Balaji, Sathyaraj and Kishen Das in a still from ‘Singapore Saloon’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The trailer of actor RJ Balaji’s upcoming film, Singapore Saloon, was released by the makers today. Written and directed by Gokul of Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara-fame, the film is set to release in theatres on January 25.

The trailer tells the story of a young man (RJ Balaji) who, inspired by a local barber (Lal), aspires to become a renowned hairstylist, a job he staunchly believes can change people’s lives. We then see glimpses of how he scales up the ladder, fighting against rival corporates while also dealing with his personal issues.

The cast of Singapore Saloon also features Kishen Das, Sathyaraj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ann Sheetal, Thalaivasal Vijay, John Vijay, and Robo Shankar among others.

The film has songs composed by Vivek-Mervin, background scores by Javed Riaz, cinematography by M Sukumar and editing by Selva RK. The film is produced by Ishari K.Ganesh under his Vels film International Ltd banner.

