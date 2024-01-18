GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Singapore Saloon’ trailer: RJ Balaji fights the odds to become a renowned hairstylist

Written and directed by Gokul, the film is set to release in theatres on January 25

January 18, 2024 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
RJ Balaji, Sathyaraj and Kishen Das in a still from ‘Singapore Saloon’

RJ Balaji, Sathyaraj and Kishen Das in a still from ‘Singapore Saloon’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The trailer of actor RJ Balaji’s upcoming film, Singapore Saloon, was released by the makers today. Written and directed by Gokul of Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara-fame, the film is set to release in theatres on January 25.

ALSO READ
Vishnu Vishal teams up with Gokul for his home banner’s 10th project

The trailer tells the story of a young man (RJ Balaji) who, inspired by a local barber (Lal), aspires to become a renowned hairstylist, a job he staunchly believes can change people’s lives. We then see glimpses of how he scales up the ladder, fighting against rival corporates while also dealing with his personal issues.

The cast of Singapore Saloon also features Kishen Das, Sathyaraj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ann Sheetal, Thalaivasal Vijay, John Vijay, and Robo Shankar among others.

ALSO READ
‘Run Baby Run’ movie review: RJ Balaji dons a new avatar in this could-have-been-better suspense thriller

The film has songs composed by Vivek-Mervin, background scores by Javed Riaz, cinematography by M Sukumar and editing by Selva RK. The film is produced by Ishari K.Ganesh under his Vels film International Ltd banner.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.