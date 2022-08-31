‘Sinam’ trailer out: Arun Vijay stars as a cop heading a murder investigation

The film is scheduled to hit screens on September 16

The Hindu Bureau
August 31, 2022 18:08 IST

A still from the film | Photo Credit: Muzik247/YouTube

The trailer of Arun Vijay’s upcoming murder-mystery Sinam was released by the makers earlier today. Actor Jayam Ravi released the trailer on his social media handles.

The film is directed by GNR Kumaravelan ( Haridas). The two-minute trailer does a good job at not revealing the plot of the movie. We see Arun Vijay, as a sleek police cop heading a murder investigation. He puts together a few clues but the case seems to take many surprising turns.

With Pallak Lalwani playing the female lead, the film also stars Kaali Venkat, RNR Manohar, KSG Venkatesh, and Marumalarchi Bharathi among others.

Sinam has music scored by Shabir Tabare Alam, cinematography by Gopinath, and editing by Rajamohammer.

Produced by R. Vijayakumar under Movie Slides Pvt Ltd, the film is scheduled to hit screens on September 16.

