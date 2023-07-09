ADVERTISEMENT

Simu Liu says ‘Shang-Chi’ sequel keeps getting pushed back

July 09, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

Liu further said he hopes “to have more concrete news to share soon”

PTI

Simu Liu in a still from ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ | Photo Credit: Jasin Boland

Marvel star Simu Liu has shared an update on the follow-up to his film Shang-Chi, saying the movie keeps getting pushed back "due to circumstances beyond my control".

The actor conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on his Threads account, a new social media app that was launched earlier this week.

A fan asked for an update on the highly-anticipated sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

"Was told it would follow Avengers. But that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control," replied Liu, who starred in the lead role in the 2021 Marvel film.

Cretton is set to return to write and direct Shang-Chi 2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Walt Disney Studios -- the parent company of Marvel -- recently made changes to its release calendar, including pushing back Avengers: Secret Wars to May 7, 2027.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which has the embattled Jonathan Majors attached to the lead role, has also been pushed a year to May 1, 2026. Majors is currently facing assault charges in New York. Several other Marvel projects are also on hold in the wake of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

In his post, Liu further said he hopes "to have more concrete news to share soon".

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature an Asian lead and a predominantly Asian cast, including Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung.

