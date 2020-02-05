Simrat Kaur keeps fingers crossed for her next outing, 'Dirty Hari'

Producer M S Raju who had directed Vaana in 2008 returns after a decade to direct a new film, Dirty Hari. He terms it a thriller and love elements as poetic. On the posters is the lingerie-clad heroine Simrat Kaur. Having done two Telugu films earlier, Prematho Mee Karthik and Parichayam, Simrat plays Jasmine, while Ruhani Sharma plays the lead.

Simrat says, “I had decided not to do any film post Parichayam, but when MS Raju called me for audition, he convinced me with the story. I have a bold role of a confident, urban girl. It’s not erotic, but her character is narrated in a poetic way, like the one Deepika Padukone played in Cocktail. The industry has changed a lot in the past few years, women are shown smoking, drinking and wearing short clothes but all this should go with the story. I wore a typical half sari in my earlier films. Things have changed a lot. We have been watching family films in the last decade and now this change.”

She heaps praises her director MS Raju; “He has put his heart and soul into the film. He is very dedicated and the film would not have been possible without him. He would take care of us and get home-made food and he treated me like a kid. He trained and moulded me into the character of a bold and confident girl.”

Change of scenario

Simrat’s earlier two films were family dramas. “I had a good role in the first film and in the second film, I play a typical south Indian, wearing lehengas. In Dirty Hari, MS sir made me believe I am that character. The hero is addressed as Hari. We finished the film in November end and it is due for release in February. Right now the post-production is going on. There are situational songs and everything is shot in Hyderabad. We shot for 23 hours at a stretch; It was hard work and I finished my part in 20 days.”

Karate to cinema

As opposed to Simrat’s role, Ruhani Sharma plays a traditional desi girl.

Simrat had already got offers for Telugu web series but she won’t do them now. She shares, “I had decided I won’t do even films, I thought maybe I was not cut out for it. I was born and brought up in Mumbai but I am basically a Punjabi. I have done B.Sc Computer Science. From the age of seven I was into karate; at that age you do what your parents want. I even won an international championship in karate; that news was on TV and on posters all over. Then I came into college; as one needs sponsorship to continue sports. It has been three to four years since I gave up the sport. I got encouragement from family to be in films.”