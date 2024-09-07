ADVERTISEMENT

Simran’s next titled ‘The Last One’; first look out

Updated - September 07, 2024 03:58 pm IST

Directed by Lokesh Kumar, Simran’s ‘The Last One’ is produced by the actor’s husband Deepak Bagga under the banner Four Dee Motion Pictures

The Hindu Bureau

Simran from the first-look poster of ‘The Last One’. | Photo Credit: @SimranbaggaOffc/X

Simran’s next, to be directed by Lokesh Kumar, has got a title. To be produced by Simran’s husband Deepak Bagga, the film is titled The Last One.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Simran on retracing to Bollywood and completing 25 years in Tamil cinema

Lokesh Kumar’s My Son Is Gay won the Best Film award at the Indian World Film Festival and Best Debut Director honour at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival. The Last One will be produced by the banner Four Dee Motion Picture banner and presented by Perun Enterprises.

The Last One will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The details of the cast and crew of the movie are yet to be revealed.

ALSO READ:‘Andhagan’ movie review: Prashanth makes a splendid comeback with this imperfect yet satisfactory remake

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Simran last featured in Andhagan, the Tamil remake of the Hindi hit Andhadun. She will be seen in Arivazhagan’s Sabdham. Simran is also part of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US