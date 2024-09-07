Simran’s next titled ‘The Last One’; first look out

Simran’s next, to be directed by Lokesh Kumar, has got a title. To be produced by Simran’s husband Deepak Bagga, the film is titled The Last One.

Lokesh Kumar’s My Son Is Gay won the Best Film award at the Indian World Film Festival and Best Debut Director honour at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival. The Last One will be produced by the banner Four Dee Motion Picture banner and presented by Perun Enterprises.

Dear Media Friends, Fans & Well Wishers



Today marks the next transition of my career, with Deepak turning a producer



Thanks for your support always...🙏

Happy Ganesh Chathurthi ✨



Unveiling "The Last One"

The Last One will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The details of the cast and crew of the movie are yet to be revealed.

Simran last featured in Andhagan, the Tamil remake of the Hindi hit Andhadun. She will be seen in Arivazhagan’s Sabdham. Simran is also part of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram.