Simran's next titled 'The Last One'; first look out

Directed by Lokesh Kumar, Simran’s ‘The Last One’ is produced by the actor’s husband Deepak Bagga under the banner Four Dee Motion Pictures

Updated - September 07, 2024 03:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Simran from the first-look poster of ‘The Last One’.

Simran from the first-look poster of ‘The Last One’. | Photo Credit: @SimranbaggaOffc/X

Simran’s next, to be directed by Lokesh Kumar, has got a title. To be produced by Simran’s husband Deepak Bagga, the film is titled The Last One.

Actor Simran on retracing to Bollywood and completing 25 years in Tamil cinema

Lokesh Kumar’s My Son Is Gay won the Best Film award at the Indian World Film Festival and Best Debut Director honour at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival. The Last One will be produced by the banner Four Dee Motion Picture banner and presented by Perun Enterprises.

The Last One will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The details of the cast and crew of the movie are yet to be revealed.

ALSO READ:‘Andhagan’ movie review: Prashanth makes a splendid comeback with this imperfect yet satisfactory remake

Simran last featured in Andhagan, the Tamil remake of the Hindi hit Andhadun. She will be seen in Arivazhagan’s Sabdham. Simran is also part of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram.

Published - September 07, 2024 03:46 pm IST


