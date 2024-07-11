Simone Ashley joins Brad Pitt in high-octane Formula 1 film 'F1'

Simone Ashley, renowned for her role in Bridgerton, has secured a significant role in the upcoming Formula 1 racing film F1, starring alongside Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. The news was confirmed during filming at the British Grand Prix, where Ashley was spotted with Idris over the weekend, according to Variety.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick, F1 follows Brad Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the sport. He mentors rookie Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris) on APXGP, a fictional 11th team on the grid. The film is unique in that it is shot during actual Grand Prix weekends, providing a realistic backdrop as the fictional team competes against established giants in the sport, according to Variety.

Ashley joins a stellar ensemble cast that includes Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, and Samson Kayo. Her role in the film has been kept under wraps, adding to the anticipation surrounding her involvement.

The announcement of Ashley's casting coincided with the release of the first teaser for F1 during the British Grand Prix, which was won by Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion and co-producer of the film through Dawn Apollo Films.

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Lewis Hamilton, F1 is a collaboration between Apple Studios and Formula 1. The screenplay, penned by Ehren Kruger, promises a high-octane narrative set to hit theatres and IMAX screens internationally on June 25, 2025, followed by a North American release on June 27, 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

For Ashley, F1 marks another milestone in her career following her acclaimed portrayal of Kate Sharma in Bridgerton and her role as Olivia in Sex Education. Her upcoming projects include starring in the psychological thriller This Tempting Madness and executive producing, as well as starring in the rom-com Picture This for Prime Video.

