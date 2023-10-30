Simmba returns: First look of Ranveer Singh from ‘Singham Again’ out

October 30, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

We had previously reported that Rohit Shetty is reuniting with Ajay Devgn for Singham Again and the film will star Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.

The first look of Ranveer Singh from the film have been released by the makers. It features the actor as Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao, reprising his role from Simmba. This is the latest announcement from the makers of the film after revealing the news of Deepika and Tiger to the franchise.

Singham Again is the third film in the Devgn-led Singham series, which started with 2011’s Singham and was followed by Singham Returns. The two movies along with Ranveer Singh’s Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021), starring Akshay Kumar, are part of Shetty’s cinematic cop universe.

Notably, Rohit also has a Prime Video series titled Indian Police Force, with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, is in production. Details of how the series connects with the other narratives and the plot of the third Singham film are unknown for now.

