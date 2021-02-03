Simbu signs new film with Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam

Silambarasan

The newly-formed association is headed by his mom Usha Rajendar

Actor Simbu aka Silambarasan will act in a new film, which will be directed by debutant Gnanagiri and produced by Singaravelan, Vice President of Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam.

The Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam, an association of producers, was recently conceptualised by Simbu’s father T Rajendar, and is headed by Simbu’s mom Usha Rajendar, as a rival entity to the Tamil Film Producers’ Council.

In a press release, the association stated that the profits from the movie will be used to help the members of the association who are in need of financial assistance, or help with education, marriage, medical insurance and so on.

The film is expected to begin soon and be ready for release later this year.

Simbu has several films in his kitty, such as Venkat Prabhu's political thriller Maanaadu, the Tamil remake of the Kannada hit Mufti titled Pathu Thala, a new film with Gautham Menon, and also Maha with Hansika.