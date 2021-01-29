Simbu and Gautham Menon to collaborate again

Gautham Menon and Simbu

29 January 2021 12:58 IST

The duo had worked together earlier in ‘Karthi Dial Seytha Yenn’, ‘Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada’ and ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’

Actor Silambarasan aka Simbu and Gautham Menon are set to collaborate again for a new film, to be produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International.

“On this auspicious Day, #VelsFilmInternational Elated to announce a collaboration with dear @SilambarasanTR_ & director @menongautham for a film beginning very soon from a really brilliant script. More exciting details will follow (sic),” tweeted Vels Film International.

Simbu also posted, “Happy as always to team up with my brother @menongautham and a new beginning with @IshariKGanesh @VelsFilmIntl (sic).”

Simbu last worked with Gautham Menon on the pandemic short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. The duo had worked together earlier in Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada (2016) and the modern classic Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010).

It is unclear if the new project that has been announced will be VTV 2 or a different script. More details on the subject and the rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

“Some projects & scripts are destined to be special. This one feels like that. Thank you @IshariKGanesh sir for making this happen in your own special way! It’s like homecoming to work with my @SilambarasanTR_The journey continues @VelsIntl (sic),” tweeted Gautham on social media.

STR is currently working on Maanaadu with Venkat Prabhu, while Gautham Menon has the likes of Dhruva Natchathiram, Joshua and a few other projects in the works.