‘Silo’ Season 2 trailer: Rebecca Ferguson grapples with the truth in sophomore apocalyptic outing

Rebecca Ferguson returns as Juliette Nichols in the intense new trailer for season two of Silo, Apple TV+’s gripping sci-fi series. The second season picks up where the first left off, with Juliette determined to uncover the truth about the toxic world outside the underground silo, which houses the last 10,000 survivors of Earth.

Having ventured into the seemingly uninhabitable wasteland and survived, Juliette faces a daunting task: returning to the silo to expose the lies keeping the underground society in the dark. Her discoveries threaten the authority of Bernard Holland, played by Tim Robbins, who has already told the silo’s residents that Juliette died a hero.

“I’m more afraid of what she saw,” Bernard ominously declares in the trailer, as Juliette risks her life to bring the truth to her community. The revelations not only challenge the status quo but hint at other silos and survivors beyond their own.

The second season of Silo promises heightened stakes, rebellion, and answers to the mysteries surrounding the silo’s existence. Joining Ferguson and Robbins in the ensemble cast are Common, Harriet Walter, and new addition Steve Zahn.

Season two premieres globally on November 15 on Apple TV+, with new episodes releasing weekly until January 2025.

