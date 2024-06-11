‘Silo’ Season 2 reveals first look at Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins and Common

Apple TV has released first-look images for the second season of Silo, the dystopian sci-fi series starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, and Common.

Shared on their official social media channels, the images feature Ferguson’s character, Juliette Nichols, outside the Silo in her cleaning suit, as well as glimpses of Common’s Robert Sims and Robbins’ Bernard Holland.

Although the release date for the second season of Silo has not been confirmed, it is anticipated to premiere before the end of the year. The first season received critical acclaim, but could not secure any Emmy nominations. However, the series went on to win several BAFTA awards for Best Production Design and Best Original Fiction Music, and Ferguson was nominated for a Saturn Award for her performance.

Silo centers on a group of people living in a massive underground bunker, who are led to believe it is safer than the outside world. Those who disobey the Silo’s strict rules are sent outside to “clean” and are never seen again, a punishment that serves as a grim deterrent for others.

Ferguson, known for her role in the Mission: Impossible franchise has continued to build her profile with appearances in this year’s mega-hit Dune: Part Two and upcoming projects like Mercy, set for a 2025 release.

In addition to the first look at Silo Season 2, the “Coming to Apple TV+” reel showcased upcoming content, including series like Severance, Slow Horses, Pachinko, and Shrinking, as well as films like Fly Me to the Moon, The Instigators, and Wolfs.

