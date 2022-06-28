Silambarasan TR’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu to release on September 15

The rural action-drama is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, and produced by Ishari K Ganesh

A still from the announcement video | Photo Credit: VELS FILM INTERNATIONAL/YOUTUBE

The rural action-drama is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, and produced by Ishari K Ganesh

Silambarasan TR-Gautham Vasudev Menon’s much-awaited film, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, will hit screens on September 15.

The film’s producer Vels Film International announced the news through a video.

Written by B Jeyamohan and directed by Gautham Menon, the rural action drama tells the story of street thugs in Mumbai.

The film has Siddhi Idnani playing the female lead, while Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, and Aangelina Abraham are also part of the cast.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International, the film has music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Antony.

The teaser of the film was released last December. As of now, two songs from the film — Muthu’s Journey and Kaalathukkum Nee Venum — have been released.

Silambarasan was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s hit film Maanaadu. He last worked with Gautham Menon on the pandemic short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. The duo had worked together earlier in Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada (2016) and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010).