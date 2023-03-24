Silambarasan TR: ‘AR Rahman’s support for ‘Pathu Thala’ has been phenomenal’

March 24, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

Ahead of the release of his gangster saga Pathu Thala, actor Silambarasan TR said that he’s grateful for the support and love that music legend AR Rahman has shown to him and for the film, at a press meet to promote the film.

“We have a lot to learn from Rahman sir. After our audio launch, he had his Sufi concert and Ponniyin Selvan 2 re-recording on consecutive days, and now he’s back in Chennai working for Pathu Thala. He has a lot of love for me and I am thankful for that,” he said.

Simbu also said that he is impressed by how his co-star Gautham Karthik pulled off action sequences in the film. “Everyone said how Gautham bears all the pain and doesn’t show it. Anyone who takes such pain with such an attitude will keep growing in life. It’s not easy to do action, but I was impressed by how Gautham pulled off action sequences with such ease,” he said.

Further, he added that he liked how director Obeli N Krishna managed to balance the screen time for all the actors in the film. “It’s like how Lokesh gave scope and screen space for everyone in Vikram.”

Also speaking at the event, director Krishna thanked producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green for his support. Pathu Thala, which is a remake of Kannada film Mufti, was initially shot with director Narthan. However, after 15 days of shoot, the project was revamped and Krishna came on board. “No other producer would take the step to scrap 15 days of shoot and to re-start the project,” said Krishna. He added that though it was difficult to make a film for Simbu’s star image, his screen presence made the job easy.

Actor Gautham Karthik thanked Krishna for seeing the potential in him and guiding him throughout the film. The actor also shared a memorable anecdote of how Silambarasan let him sit in the front while taking a helicopter ride during the shoots. “Moroever, he narrated three of his own stories to me during his free time. I request him to call me whenever he directs a film; I will act in his film even for free!” said Gautham

“ Sillunu Oru Kadhal, my first film as a producer, was one film that was unanimously liked by everyone. I am happy to once again join hands with director Obeli N Krishna after more than 15 years. Moreover, this is my third collaboration with AR Rahman; I thank him and I wish to work with him in more films,” said producer Gnanavel Raja.

“Despite the pandemic, the breaks in the schedules, and all the hardships that he went through in his life, Silambarasan sir has supported us and he gave his exceptional best for this film. I am sure this film will be a milestone in STR’s career,” he added.

Pathu Thala also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiyarasan, Teejay Arunasalamm, and Anu Sithara among others. The film has cinematography by Farook J Basha, editing by Praveen KL, and art direction by Milan.

Produced by Jayantilal Gada and K E Gnanavelraja under their Studio Green and Pen Studios banners, the film is set to hit screens on March 30.