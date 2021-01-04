Silambarasan: ‘I hope ‘Eeswaran’ and ‘Master’ helps revive Tamil cinema’s fortunes’

04 January 2021 17:34 IST

The actor whose 46th film ‘Eeswaran’ is scheduled for a Pongal release urges his fans to watch Vijay’s ‘Master’

When actor Silambarasan’s film Eeswaran releases on Pongal day 2021, it would have been almost two years since he made a foray on the big screen.

Whilst the Tamil film industry is looking at a long road to recovery, the New Year looks positive for Silambarasan, who is looking to have at least one, if not two, of his films release; the others being Pathu Thala and Maanaadu. He also plays a cameo role in Hansika Motwani’s 50th film Maha, which is also in the pipeline for release.

The actor, however, is now looking forward to Eeswaran, his 46th film, directed by Susienthiran and co-starring veteran director P Bharathiraja and Nidhhi Agerwal.

In a recent statement, the actor has reasoned with his fans to watch his film in theatres. Silambarasan’s statement comes on the back of the announcement by Government of Tamil Nadu approving the increase of seating capacity in cinemas to 100%.

“The reason why we finished filming Eeswaran in record time was to help revive the cinemas. OTT releases have only marginally helped to stabilise falling fortunes,” says Silambarasan.

He also urged his fans to watch actor Vijay’s Master, which is releasing in theatres on January 13, two days ahead of Eeswaran. “If he (Vijay) had wanted, he could have opted for an OTT release for Master, but he remained committed to releasing it in theatres. That is due to the respect he holds for this medium. I hope both Eeswaran and Master help improve the fortunes of cinema business,” he adds.