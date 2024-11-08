ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sikandar Ka Muqqadar’ locks premiere date on Netflix

Published - November 08, 2024 03:42 pm IST

Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, and Avinash Tiwary, ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ is directed by Neeraj Pandey

The Hindu Bureau

‘Sikandar Ka Muqqadar’. | Photo Credit: Netflix India/X

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, the anticipated Netflix crime drama, has got a premiere date. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie will stream on Netflix from November 29, 2024.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar stars Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia in important roles. According to the makers, the movie is “a complex narrative of a heist, a police officer’s unwavering instincts, and a pursuit that spans 15 years.”

The film, also written by Neeraj, is bankrolled by Shital Bhatia and Neeraj’s banner Friday Filmworks. The movie also features Rajeev Mehta.

ALSO READ:Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey returning with third chapter of ‘Secrets’ franchise

Neeraj previously collaborated with Netflix forKhakee: The Bihar Chapter. The director last made Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Jimmy Shergill.

