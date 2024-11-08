 />
‘Sikandar Ka Muqqadar’ locks premiere date on Netflix

Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, and Avinash Tiwary, ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ is directed by Neeraj Pandey

Published - November 08, 2024 03:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Sikandar Ka Muqqadar’.

‘Sikandar Ka Muqqadar’. | Photo Credit: Netflix India/X

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, the anticipated Netflix crime drama, has got a premiere date. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie will stream on Netflix from November 29, 2024.

‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ movie review: Ajay Devgn and Tabu struggle in a dated romance

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar stars Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia in important roles. According to the makers, the movie is “a complex narrative of a heist, a police officer’s unwavering instincts, and a pursuit that spans 15 years.”

The film, also written by Neeraj, is bankrolled by Shital Bhatia and Neeraj’s banner Friday Filmworks. The movie also features Rajeev Mehta.

ALSO READ:Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey returning with third chapter of ‘Secrets’ franchise

Neeraj previously collaborated with Netflix forKhakee: The Bihar Chapter. The director last made Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Jimmy Shergill.

