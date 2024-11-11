ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ trailer: Jimmy Shergill untiringly investigates a diamond heist

Published - November 11, 2024 05:19 pm IST

Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary and Rajiv Mehta play three unlikely suspects in director Neeraj Pandey’s latest

The Hindu Bureau

Jimmy Shergill in ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’

After Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Jimmy Shergill is back as a sharp-nosed investigator in a Netflix India title. In the forthcoming heist thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, Shergill essays Jaswinder Singh, a police officer probing a diamond robbery over several years.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary and Rajiv Mehta play the three unlikely suspects, their live trajectories permanently altered by Jaswinder’s relentless and obsessive pursuit. Can they fool beat fate (“muqaddar”), or will Jaswinder’s instincts (“moolvriti”) be gloriously vindicated?

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is directed and co-written by Neeraj Pandey, who delivered the cult heist film Special 26 in 2013. Shergill had played a key character in the Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee-led film. He also collaborated with Pandey in his last film, the romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha (2024).

Talking about his latest, Neeraj Pandey said in a statement, “As a storyteller, one always looks to create something for the audience which is thrilling, engaging and entertaining and that is exactly what we have endeavoured with Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. It’s been quite a journey directing this film with a cast that does justice to the characters that they are portraying.

Produced by Friday Storytellers, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar premieres on November 29 on Netflix.

