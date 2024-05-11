GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sigourney Weaver in talks to join ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’

‘The Mandalorian’ creator Jon Favreau is helming the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ film

Published - May 11, 2024 02:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver | Photo Credit: Jose Oliva

Veteran actor Sigourney Weaver is said to be in talks to join the cast of The Mandalorian & Grogu which will be the first Star Wars movie to go into production since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the latest news from the film that’s helmed by The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau who is also producing the film along with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni. Pedro Pascal who played the lead in The Mandalorian series as Din Djarin is expected to return.

Weaver, a three-time Academy Award nominee, is a sci-fi legend known for starring in the Alien films, Ghostbuster films, Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water.

