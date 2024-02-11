Sigourney Weaver honoured at Spain's Goya Awards

February 11, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

Sigourney Weaver on Saturday won the International Goya Award in recognition of what the Spanish Film Academy dubbed an impressive career, during which she brought to life "independent, complex and strong female characters".

The 74-year-old, best known for playing Ellen Ripley in the "Alien" franchise, is only the third recipient of the honorary prize, which since its creation in 2022 has been awarded to Cate Blanchett and Juliette Binoche.

"(I am) always looking for stories about and for women, to remind us... of how powerful women are in all kinds of surprising ways," Weaver told a star-studded audience at the Goya Awards gala in the northwestern city of Valladolid, that included Hollywood fixtures such as Penelope Cruz.

Weaver also paid tribute to Spanish actress Maria Luisa Sola, who has dubbed her in over 30 films, starting with Alien.

"The excellent actress who dubs me should be up here, too," she said, to applause from the audience, joking her acting was so much better dubbed in Spanish.

The jury praised Weaver's versatility, charisma and talent displayed in roles ranging from the dramatic, like her acclaimed portrayal of naturalist Dian Fossey in "Gorillas in the Mist" - to more comedic outings as in "Ghostbusters".

"Society of the Snow", depicting the true story of the plane crash of a Uruguayan rugby team in the Andes in 1972, was the evening's big winner, taking home 12 awards.