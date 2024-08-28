Sigourney Weaver confirms her role in the upcoming ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’

Sigourney Weaver has officially confirmed her role in the upcoming Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu. The legendary sci-fi actress revealed her involvement in the highly anticipated project during an interview with Deadline. “I’m playing a role in The Mandalorian & Grogu,” Weaver stated, adding that she recently met the beloved character Grogu on set.

Weaver’s character details remain a mystery, but her participation adds significant star power to Jon Favreau’s latest venture in the Star Wars universe. She mentioned that she’s filming the movie before heading to London later this year for a production of The Tempest.

In addition to her Star Wars role, Weaver also confirmed her continued involvement in James Cameron’s Avatar sequels, including Avatar 3, 4, and 5. “I’m looking forward to it. I can’t say much about it right now but it’s fun to bounce between all these different universes,” she said.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026, with fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the adventures of Mando and his young green companion.

