Sigourney Weaver confirms her role in the upcoming ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’

Weaver’s character details remain a mystery, but her participation adds significant star power to Jon Favreau’s latest venture in the ‘Star Wars’ universe

Published - August 28, 2024 12:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver has officially confirmed her role in the upcoming Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu. The legendary sci-fi actress revealed her involvement in the highly anticipated project during an interview with Deadline. “I’m playing a role in The Mandalorian & Grogu,” Weaver stated, adding that she recently met the beloved character Grogu on set.

‘Alien: Romulus’ movie review: Fede Álvarez delivers a gut-bursting, psychosexual nightmare

Weaver’s character details remain a mystery, but her participation adds significant star power to Jon Favreau’s latest venture in the Star Wars universe. She mentioned that she’s filming the movie before heading to London later this year for a production of The Tempest.

In addition to her Star Wars role, Weaver also confirmed her continued involvement in James Cameron’s Avatar sequels, including Avatar 3, 4, and 5. “I’m looking forward to it. I can’t say much about it right now but it’s fun to bounce between all these different universes,” she said.

Sigourney Weaver to be feted with Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at 2024 Venice Film Festival

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026, with fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the adventures of Mando and his young green companion.

