Sidhartha Mallya marries girlfriend Jasmine, shares wedding pictures

Sidhartha Mallya, son of Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, married his girlfriend Jasmine in an intimate ceremony in Hertfordshire near London, UK. The couple shared official pictures from the wedding on Instagram. “Mr and Mrs Muppet,” Sidhartha captioned his post.

As per reports, Sidhartha and Jasmine have been dating for over a year. They were engaged during a Halloween party in November last year.

Sidhartha Mallya is an actor, author and model. He has appeared in television shows and the 2016 comedy film Brahman Naman. His father, Vijay Mallya, chairman of the United Breweries (UB) group, is a fugitive businessman from India currently residing in London.

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha got wedded to her Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony in Mumbai.