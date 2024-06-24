GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sidhartha Mallya marries girlfriend Jasmine, shares wedding pictures

Sidhartha, son of Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, and Jasmine have been dating for over a year and were engaged during a Halloween party in 2023

Published - June 24, 2024 09:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pictures from Sidhartha Mallya, Jasmine’s London wedding

Sidhartha Mallya, son of Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, married his girlfriend Jasmine in an intimate ceremony in Hertfordshire near London, UK. The couple shared official pictures from the wedding on Instagram. “Mr and Mrs Muppet,” Sidhartha captioned his post.

As per reports, Sidhartha and Jasmine have been dating for over a year. They were engaged during a Halloween party in November last year.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal get married in private ceremony; Salman Khan and others attend

Sidhartha Mallya is an actor, author and model. He has appeared in television shows and the 2016 comedy film Brahman Naman. His father, Vijay Mallya, chairman of the United Breweries (UB) group, is a fugitive businessman from India currently residing in London.

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha got wedded to her Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

