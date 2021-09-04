Movies

Sidharth Shukla: The quiet boy with Bollywood dreams

Sidharth Shukla  

In show business, some actors are known for being good looking. Sidharth Shukla was one of them. The 40-year-old, who among other trophies received one for being the ‘Fittest Actor,’ passed away on September 2, reportedly from a heart attack.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The Mumbai boy, whose family had roots in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, emerged on the scene when he made it to the podium in the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2004. This is the same contest that put John Abraham and Dino Morea on the path to Bollywood. By the time Sidharth went on to win the World’s Best Model contest in Turkey in 2005, he had his eyes set on showbiz as well.

However, it took the tall model a long time and patience to make an impact in the entertainment industry. He appeared in a couple of television serials, but it was his role as Anandi’s husband in Balika Vadhu (2012) that earned him widespread recognition.

Like most television soaps, Balika Vadhu revolved around a female character, yet Sidharth made his presence felt as an upright District Collector who stood by his wife after she had a failed child marriage. The role required maturity and poise, and Sidharth won wholesome praise for what was a rare author-backed male role in a television series.

Many television actors turn to reality shows to break away from their on-screen characters, and express their real personalities. Sidharth took the same route. He participated in Jhalak Dikhlaa Ja, won Khatron Ke Khiladi and hosted Savdhan India and India’s Got Talent.

In between all this, he was cast by director Karan Johar in his production Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya (2014). However, the central character was played by Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth remained the quintessential supporting character in a romantic comedy; the one who gets neither the girl nor a compelling character arc. As his performance went largely unnoticed in the movie, this so-called ‘dream debut’ with Dharma Productions did not bring him more roles.

Five years later, he entered the Bigg Boss house in a bid to revive his career, and won. Although Bigg Boss did bring Sidharth a wave of fans on social media — his Instagram account has 4.2 million followers — he found it a challenge to convince the film industry to see him in a new light.

Friends, family and fans are struggling with processing his sudden death, as he was not just young and known for his fitness, but they also miss his quiet, friendly presence.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘Money Heist’ Part 5 Vol 1 review: A dizzying, heart-pumping celebration of The Professor and his crew

‘Cinderella’ movie review: Camila Cabello dishes out a little bit of millenial fairy dust

Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ premieres at Venice, sequel could be in the works

Kristen Stewart woos Venice as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

IT Rules framed to regulate ‘unlawful’ content on digital media, OTT platforms: Centre tells Madras HC

‘Dear Megha’ movie review: Love and life, in fits and starts

‘Red Notice’ teaser: High-flying adventure with a terrific trio

‘The Wheel of Time’ trailer: Rosamund Pike dazzles as Moiraine Damodred

New on Disney+ Hotstar in September: ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment,’ ‘Dug Days’ and more

‘Nootokka Jillala Andagadu’ movie review: Hairy tales of confidence

Pedro Alonso on Berlin from ‘Money Heist’: ‘He has no rules or limits’

‘See’ season 2 review: The art of survival is given a new force in Apple TV+ drama

Karen Gillan and Lena Headey’s ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ to release in India next week

Rakul Preet Singh appears before ED in drugs case

Watch | In conversation with Evan Spiliotopoulos, director of ‘The Unholy’

‘There’s hope in horror’: director Evan Spiliotopoulos on his recent supernatural film, ‘The Unholy’

‘Fast & Furious 9’ movie review: Mostly daft and curious

Actor Saira Banu diagnosed with cardiac problems

‘Bheemla Nayak’ title song for Pawan Kalyan’s birthday
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2021 3:05:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/sidharth-shukla-the-quiet-boy-with-bollywood-dreams/article36287235.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY