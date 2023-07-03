Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Yodha’ to release on December 15

July 03, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST

Dharma Productions is set to release its Sidharth Malhotra-led action film Yodha in theatres on December 15, 2023.

The movie is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films have produced the project.

The film was earlier scheduled to come out in July.

"YODHA - the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023," the makers said in a press note. The movie, produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan, also features Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

In the past, Malhotra and Dharma have collaborated on numerous films, including his debut Student of the Year, Hasee TohPhasee, Kapoor & Sons and Shershaah.

