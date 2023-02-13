Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani host wedding reception for Bollywood friends and colleagues

February 13, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

Film personalities Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh attended the reception of the newly-wed star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Sunday night in Mumbai.

Malhotra and Advani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. Post the wedding, a reception for family and close friends was held on February 9 in New Delhi, Malhotra's hometown.

Several friends and industry colleagues including entrepreneur Akash Ambani and wife Shloka, producer-interior designer Gauri Khan, actors Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Ishaan Khatter, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji turned up for the reception of the "Shershaah" co-stars held this evening at St Regis Hotel in south Mumbai.

For the event, Advani wore a black-and-white gown with a stellar emerald-diamond layered necklace, while Malhotra opted for a black suit and a shimmery black jacket.

Actor Vidya Balan and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, actor Vivek Oberoi with wife Priyanka, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor, actor Rakul Preet Singh with partner and producer Jackky Bhagnani, Dhawan along with wife, entrepreneur Natasha Dalal were some of the star couples that also attended the function.

Malhotra and Advani – who worked together for the first time on the acclaimed film "Shershaah" (2021) – had kept their relationship private.

ADVERTISEMENT