ADVERTISEMENT

Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra and Rajendra Chawla starring in Sony LIV series ‘Freedom at Midnight’

May 02, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

Nikkhil Advani is directing the historical drama show based on the book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins

PTI

A still from ‘Freedom at Midnight’

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on Thursday unveiled the cast of his upcoming political thriller series, titled “Freedom at Midnight” and set to premiere on streaming service Sony LIV soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Jubilee" star Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra of "Scam 1992" fame and popular TV actor Rajendra Chawla are playing Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, respectively, in the series, which aims to bring alive defining moments from India’s partition, a press release said.

‘Vedaa’ teaser: John Abraham, Sharvari promise a high-octane action drama

StudioNext and Advani’s Emmay Entertainment are co-producing the show, based on the book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advani is attached as the showrunner and director on the series. The story is penned by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the makers, “Freedom at Midnight” is an epic political thriller drama that highlights “several incidents from the year of India’s independence and interconnected stories about crucial events and personalities who played a significant role in writing the country’s history as we know today”.

Advani said “Freedom at Midnight” is a profound tribute to the "luminaries of our freedom movement -- Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel".

ADVERTISEMENT

"We, at Emmay Entertainment, are elated to present this narrative that encapsulates the essence of modern India, and there's no better platform for it than Sony LIV, a trailblazer in showcasing content that not only celebrates India's heritage but also resonates with global audiences," the director said.

‘Freedom at Midnight’: Nikkhil Advani begins shooting for SonyLIV series

“Freedom at Midnight” is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani through Emmay Entertainment in association with StudioNext and Sony LIV.

Advani was previously attached as a creator and producer on SonyLIV’s “Rocket Boys”, which followed the life and efforts of Indian nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai between 1940 and 1960.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US